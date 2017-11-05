Burnley's impressive start to the season continued when they earned a 1-0 win at Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday.

The St Mary's crowd have not had much to cheer of late as they had seen their side win only twice in 11 games prior to the visit of Burnley.

It looked like Saints were about to better that record but they found Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope in fine form before Sam Vokes brilliantly headed in the winner in the 81st minute with his side's only shot on target in the match.

The result sees Burnley climb above Liverpool into sixth, temporarily at least, while Southampton stay in 13th.

