The Business Council of Australia has praised comments made by Malcolm Turnbull about the need to defend free trade and his stand against populism.

At an Australian-German bilateral conference on Saturday, the prime minister took aim at the rising tensions between an increasingly assertive China and a populist United States, saying it poses a threat to the global economy and stability.

The council's chief executive Jennifer Westacott agreed, saying only by embracing the values of liberal trade and international co-operation will secure living standards.

"Mr Turnbull is right, business and political leaders must work co-operatively to protect the international systems that facilitate the trade and investment needed to grow our economy, along with the economies of our neighbours," Ms Westacott said in a statement on Sunday.

Finance Minister Mathias Cormann said for Australia open markets and free trade are key foundations for its economic prosperity and success and have been for a long time and will be into the future.

"Australian is a globally focused, outward-looking, open trading economy ... obviously the more Australian products and services that we can sell around the world the better," he told Sky News.

Senator Cormann can also not imagine that a successful Trans-Pacific Partnership will not involve the United States at some stage in the future.

One of US President Donald Trump's first actions was to pull out of the 12-strong trade agreement, which Senator Cormann says will liberalise trade across a substantial part of the global economy and where most of the economic growth will be generated for years, if not decades to come.

"Our belief is that over time, whether this administration or a future administration, the United States will want to have a piece of the action," Senator Cormann said.