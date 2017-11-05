Cameron Gliddon's shooting woes proved costly for the Taipans against the Breakers. (AAP)

Cam Gliddon's shooting struggles are hurting the Cairns Taipans and his NBL coach Aaron Fearne wants him to do something about it.

The Boomers shooting guard went one from 10 against the New Zealand Breakers to finish with just three points, an unacceptable outcome for one of the Taipans marquee men.

And Fearne has laid the blame squarely at Gliddon.

"That's something that he needs to address, he is a shooter that is his job," Fearne said.

"He got good shots, he just couldn't put it through the hole."

On his night Gliddon is considered one of the best spot up shooters in the NBL; a reputation that earned him a star role in Australia's mid-year Asian Cup triumph.

But seven games into the season Gliddon is hitting just 36 per cent of his field shots.

It is enough for Gliddon to keep his spot in Boomers coach Andre Lemanis' national squad for the FIBA World Cup qualifiers.

But with the Taipans falling to 3-4, Fearne needs Gliddon now.

"He knows that; I'm not saying anything he doesn't know, it puts pressure on you when those guys don't make those plays," he said.

New Zealand Breakers legend Kirk Penny showed Gliddon how to do it on his own court on Saturday, hitting four three-pointers to finish with 16 points.

"Penny is a great example, Cam has to put some time in and keep building his confidence," Fearne said.

"You are either a shot maker or not; there are guys in this league who came out night in night out and make shots."