BERLIN (Reuters) - Champions Bayern Munich outclassed title rivals Borussia Dortmund 3-1 away on Saturday to go four points clear at the top of the Bundesliga and stretch their perfect run under coach Jupp Heynckes.

Arjen Robben's superb left-footed effort put them ahead in the 17th minute and forward Robert Lewandowski added a second when he flicked in with a back heel for his 11th of the season.

David Alaba's intended cross ended up in the back of the net in the 67th minute to seal the win before Marc Bartra grabbed a late consolation goal.

Bayern's victory was their seventh straight in all competitions since Heynckes took over last month following the departure of Carlo Ancelotti, while Dortmund are in complete free fall, suffering their third loss in their last four league games.

Bayern, five points behind Dortmund only a few weeks ago, are now top on 26 points, with RB Leipzig, 2-1 winners against Hanover 96, second on 22. Dortmund, who had won six of their first seven league matches, drop to third on 20.

