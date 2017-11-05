Alastair Cook and Joe Root were the only England batsmen to miss out on an otherwise promising opening day of the tour match against WA XI.

England opener Mark Stoneman says his team are determined to bury a youthful WA XI side when the two-day tour match concludes on Sunday.

Although skipper Joe Root and opener Alastair Cook failed to fire on Saturday, England posted a commendable 6-349.

They actually only lost four wickets for the day, with Dawid Malan (56) and Gary Ballance (51) retiring in order to give other batsmen a chance.

Stoneman (85) and James Vince (82) were also amongst the runs.

But the same couldn't be said for Cook and Root.

Cook was out for a second-ball duck when he edged Nathan Coulter-Nile behind in the first over of the day.

And Root (9) was left fuming when he was adjudged to have edged a ball behind as well.

The WA XI side has an average age of 22, with only two players boasting Sheffield Shield experience.

England's bowling attack will fancy their chances of bowling out their young opponents, and Stoneman said his team were determined to make a statement.

"We're going to try to take 10 wickets," Stoneman said.

"That's the attitude we've come with to prepare properly throughout every game and play to win."

Although Root and Cook missed the chance to get bulk time in the middle, Stoneman said it wasn't a big deal.

"In terms of the people that did miss out - it's a bit of a lesser blow, two guys who have got such phenomenal records in Test cricket and know their games inside out," Stoneman said.

"So the chance for myself and Vincey to put on that partnership, and Gary and Malan as well - has left us feeling pretty happy."

England decided to field 13 players in the tour match, with only Steven Finn (jarred left knee), Moeen Ali (side strain) and back-up wicketkeeper Ben Foakes missing from the 16-man touring squad.

The England and Wales Cricket Board has confirmed Finn and Moeen will also miss the second warm-up match next week in Adelaide.