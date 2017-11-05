Ashleigh Barty is set to climb up to 16th in the world, despite defeat to Coco Vandeweghe in China. (AAP)

Ashleigh Barty's dream tennis season is finally over, with the refreshed talent showing no signs of the burn-out that once forced her to quit the sport.

The 21-year-old was outside the world's top 300 this time last year but will finish the year as high as 16 after reaching the semi-finals at the WTA Elite Trophy in China.

Barty was prepared to shrug off Saturday's 6-3 6-3 loss to a red-hot Coco Vandeweghe and instead reflect on her rapid rise.

"It's been an amazing season, it truly has," Barty said.

"You're disappointed not to win a tennis match but you've got to put things in perspective.

"I've played top-10 players this year and felt comfortable, but Coco just has that ability to hit players off the court."

The Queenslander debuted at the Australian Open as a 15-year-old but looked lost to the game when she turned to cricket in late 2014 citing the need for a mental break.

The talented teenager made a tentative return to the circuit in 2016 and says after her first full season back on tour she is fresh enough to keep going.

"It's been well documented why I needed to take a break, wanted to take a break," she said.

"But I said when I came back I was refreshed and ready to go and that hard work has paid off because I feel great.

"I feel like if I had to, we could play again next week."

Barty will enjoy some time off - spent at the beach and the Gabba for the first Ashes Test - before preparing for the Brisbane International.

"It's been really nice to get that support (recently) and when I am home it'll be nice, a bit of a different feel," Barty said of her new standing as the country's highest-ranked player.

"I've always had good support and never felt left out or anything but I've put myself in a position now where I can probably get a little bit more support from home."

Vandeweghe, coached by Australia's Pat Cash, will play in-form German Julia Goerges in Sunday's final in Zhuhai.