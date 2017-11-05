Ashleigh Gentle has matched retired great Emma Snowsill with a fifth Noosa Triathlon win while favourite Jacob Birtwhistle won the men's event.

Ashleigh Gentle has underlined her Commonwealth Games favouritism by matching her idol Emma Snowsill with a record-equalling fifth Noosa Triathlon title.

The 26-year-old Gold Coast star triumphed by 32 seconds from two-time world duathlon champion Feliclity Sheedy-Ryan (WA) on Sunday, clocking a time of 1hr 59min 11 sec in the country's biggest annual triathlon.

It was world No.2 Gentle's fourth successive win in the event, where she also prevailed in 2012, as she drew level with 2008 Olympic gold medallist and former national teammate Snowsill, who won five times between 2003 and 2008.

Natalie van Coevorden had a formidable 1:20min lead after the bike leg but could not match the foot speed of Gentle and Sheedy-Ryan to finish third in 2:01.49.

Snowsill was at the finish line to congratulate Gentle.

"All credit to Ash she has really come through and like a lot of us in Australia we have used this race as a platform to the international stage," Snowsill said.

"Ash has shown that this year being number two in the world, qualifying for the Commonwealth Games team and coming away with her fifth win at Noosa.

"There is really nothing else she could be doing at this stage."

In the men's race, favourite Jacob Birtwhistle added his name to the winners' list, having previously finished second and third, when he triumphed from 2013 and 2014 champion Aaron Royle.

Birtwhistle clocked 1:46.59 to be 12 seconds clear of Royle with Ryan Bailie third in 1:47:15 and Dan Wilson, another former winner, fourth (1:47:39).

"This was the most stacked field I have raced in at Noosa, a quality field and that makes it all that sweeter to get the win," Birtwhistle said.

"Commonwealth Games is my focus now and I will take a bit of time off.

"I do take a bit of confidence from this and I am ready to prepare for early next year on the Gold Coast."