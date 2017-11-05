The German president has finished his tour of Australia with a stroll in Sydney's foremost garden and a private performance in the iconic Opera House.

Germany's president has wrapped up his whirlwind tour of Australia with a stroll in the garden of NSW Government House and a private performance at Sydney Opera House under overcast skies.

Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Germany's head of state, and his wife Elke Budenbender met with NSW Governor David Hurley at the historic sandstone mansion next to Sydney's Royal Botanic Gardens on Sunday.

The pair, along with an entourage of German officials, raced inside from the rain to shake General Hurley's hand and sign the guest book beneath the grand staircase.

"We needed the rain, it's been dry," Gen Hurley told them, with a laugh.

After waiting for the rain to clear over a cup of tea, the group toured the harbourside gardens before the German entourage walked to the adjoining Opera House.

In a rehearsal room, the President and followers listened to burgeoning soprano Laura Scandizzo speak of the masterclass she attended earlier in the year with established international performers.

The German and Australian governments had worked together to strengthen the cultural ties of the two nations by organising six German-based opera singers to meet and mentor rising Australian talents.

"These opportunities don't come around too often for Australian opera singers," Ms Scandizzo said before launching into a performance of her own.

The president watched intently until the end and applauded, jumping up to shake Ms Scandizzo's hand.

Mr Steinmeier's final appearance of the day was at Barangaroo where he was scheduled to observe a smoking ceremony by traditional owners and plant a tree in the reserve.

The president's cultural engagements in Sydney come after a meeting with Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull which focused on rising political tensions which threaten global prosperity and international order.

He is expected fly to New Zealand later on Sunday.