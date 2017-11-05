Germany's Julia Goerges has beaten Coco Vandeweghe 7-5 6-1 to claim the WTA Elite Trophy title in Zhuhai, China.

Julia Goerges has come from behind to steamroll Coco Vandeweghe 7-5 6-1 in the WTA Elite Trophy final on Sunday.

The German trailed 2-5 in the first set, with Vandeweghe in the same imperious form that saw her dismiss Australia's Ashleigh Barty in Saturday's semi-final.

But a loose service game at 5-3 allowed Goerges back into the match and she didn't need a second invitation.

Goerges, who only qualified for the season-ending tournament by winning Moscow's Kremlin Cup two weeks ago, won seven straight games to snatch the set and establish an early break in the second.

A shaken Vandeweghe never recovered, with a dismissive off-forehand return winner handing Goerges the crown in 80 minutes.

The Zhuhai round robin tournament featured the next-best 12 players who did not qualify for Singapore's eight-person WTA Finals, with Goerges moving to world No.14 and collecting about $900,000.

Barty, who progressed in a tough group to feature in the final four, is set to rise from a career-high 20 to 17 ahead of Australia's summer of tennis.