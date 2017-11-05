Matthew Wade's place in Australia's XI for the Ashes opener is in serious jeopardy. (AAP)

Matthew Wade deserves a chance to retain his spot as Australia's wicketkeeper for the home Ashes series, former captain Michael Clarke says.

Matthew Wade must remain as Australia's first-choice wicketkeeper for the start of the Ashes series, according to former captain Michael Clarke.

Pressure is intensifying on Australian selectors to make a change in the position, given Wade has averaged just 20 with the bat since his Test recall last summer.

The Tasmanian has failed to reach double figures in any of his three Sheffield Shield knocks this season, while his glovework has been criticised during his tenure.

Meanwhile, Peter Nevill hasn't played for Australia since he was one of five players dropped after last summer's flogging at the hands of South Africa in Hobart, where the hosts were rolled for 85 in their first innings.

While Clarke said the decision to axe Nevill at the time wasn't neccesarily the right one, he insisted the selectors had to stick by Wade heading into the Ashes.

"That was a complete circus what happened after that South African Test series," Clarke told Channel Nine's Sports Sunday.

"But they dropped Nevill. They made that tough decision.

"Now that they've done that they have to stick with Matthew Wade. He's last 10 Test matches have been in the sub-continent."

Wade made his debut under Clarke in the West Indies in 2012, before he was replaced by Brad Haddin in 2013.

Since being recalled last summer, he has passed 50 just once in 16 Test innings.

But Clarke said Wade's best was still ahead of him with both the bat and the gloves.

"Yes he might not have batted as well as we expect him to bat," Clarke said.

"But this guy can play. I've seen him make two unbelievable centuries - one in the West Indies and one at the SCG.

"His keeping has definitely improved. They have to give him an opportunity, they have to start with him."

Wade's chief rivals, Nevill and Alex Carey, both missed chances to press their claims in the second round of the Sheffield Shield this weekend.

Nevill failed to add to his overnight score against Western Australia for NSW on Sunday, caught behind trying to drive Jhye Richardson on 32 at Sydney's Hustville Oval.

Carey was patient in his 36 against Victoria at the MCG on Sunday, before he slashed at a Scott Boland ball and was caught at point.