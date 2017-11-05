The Greens are hoping to set up a Senate committee that will compel senators to disclose whether they are dual citizens, Fairfax Media reports.

The Greens will move to set up a committee to force senators to prove they aren't dual citizens when the Senate next sits.

The move follows reports that both major parties began carrying out checks on all their MPs' status behind the scenes months ago after former Greens senator Scott Ludlam dropped the bombshell that he was a dual citizen, Fairfax Media reports.

"There is now no longer any excuse for the government not to commit unequivocally to a transparent, independent audit of every single member of parliament," Greens leader Richard Di Natale told Fairfax, referring to the secret checks.

Senator Di Natale on Saturday made his case for constitutional change and an audit, recruiting an astrophysicist to crunch the numbers.

"The probability that there are more members of the lower house who are ineligible to stand is 99.96 per cent," he said.

"The likelihood that given there are five senators (ineligible) out of a chamber of 76 and only one in a chamber of 150 is 0.04 per cent."

The Turnbull government has flatly rejected federal Labor's proposed circuit breaker to the crisis: a universal disclosure process for MPs.

"It is gutless leadership to fob off the Australian people and say nothing to see here," Opposition Leader Bill Shorten said.

He said parliament had become a circus, was in danger of losing the faith of the Australian people, and accused Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull of hypocrisy.

"Turnbull set a standard for me which he won't he won't set for his own party," Mr Shorten said, referring to Mr Turnbull's demands that the Labor leader prove he was not a dual citizen.

The Senate next sits on November 13.