Memphis have used a balanced offence and strong play from their reserves to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 113-104 in the NBA.

The Grizzlies had seven players score in double figures, including all four of their bench players on Saturday.

Mike Conley returned to the lineup after sitting out the last game with a sore Achilles go lead Memphis with 22 points.

The Memphis backups outscored the Los Angeles reserves 55-22.

Tyreke Evans led the Memphis reserves with 20 points, while the Grizzlies also got 13 from Brandan Wright, 12 from Mario Chalmers and 10 from Chandler Parsons.

Starting centre Marc Gasol added 21 points.

Blake Griffin scored 30 points to lead the Clippers, who too often found their offence motionless and Griffin forced to go one-on-one.

Patrick Beverley scored 10 points in the fourth quarter to finish with 23. No other Clipper scored more than Lou Williams' 13.