A shift in position has given Reece Hodge a chance to shine for the Wallabies against Japan. (AAP)

Reece Hodge says he'll be better for the experience of steering the Wallabies from five-eighth in their big Test win over Japan.

Hodge made his starting Test debut at No.10 in Australia's 63-30 thrashing of Japan in Yokohama after being called in for an ill Bernard Foley.

The 23-year-old, who has spent all of the Wallabies Tests this year on the wing, and last year in the centres, held his own and provided some key plays and passes that helped set up the nine-try romp.

Hodge expected that Foley would recover from his stomach bug to face Wales in Cardiff next weekend but said he would be up to filling in again if required.

"You get your hands on the ball a bit more than out on the wing and I enjoyed being amongst the action," Hodge said.

"There are probably a few things to work on if I had another shot but I really enjoyed it."

Hodge said that taking on the playmaker role for the first time had boosted his confidence and also made him think more holistically about the backline, which would help his game wherever he slotted in.

"I think I understand probably from playing 10 how important the communication is from the outside backs in terms of what the defence is doing and their role and that's something I can take going forward."

Hodge was excited to get back to Millennium Stadium, where he scored a try last year in Australia's emphatic 32-8 victory but predicted a tighter affair.

"It wasn awesome experience for me last year but I think we're going to have a pretty hostile environment and they're going to be up for the clash," he said.

"It's going to be a massive challenge for us and I think preparation and how we recover over the next 24-48 hours is going to be really important for us going into the weekend."

Wallabies coach Michael Cheika forecast Hodge would continue to be used as a utility back, much like Kurtley Beale was at the last World Cup in 2015

"That will be his role right through to the World Cup and he's a guy who can handle that," Cheika said.

"He's got a broad set of shoulders and he likes the responsibility of doing that."