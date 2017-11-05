Filip Krajinovic ended John Isner's hopes of qualifying for the ATP Tour finals, beating the American 6-4 6-7 (7-2) 7-6 (7-5) to reach the Paris Masters final.

The world No.77 was 3-0 down in the deciding-set tiebreak but he kept his composure to prevail on the first match point, setting up a meeting with either local favourite Julien Benneteau or American Jack Sock.

Isner would have booked his place in the season-ending eight-man event in London later this month with a victory.

Instead, it will be Sock, the 16th seed, who will make the trip to the 02 Arena if he lifts the trophy in Paris on Sunday.

The last spot is currently held by Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta.