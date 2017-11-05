A file picture of Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri who has suddenly announced his resignation. (AAP)

Saad al-Hariri has resigned as Lebanon's prime minister, saying he feared for his life and blaming Iran for causing regional chaos and instability.

Lebanon's Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri has resigned, saying he believes there was an assassination plot against him and accusing Iran and its Lebanese ally Hezbollah of sowing strife in the Arab world.

His resignation thrusts Lebanon back into the front line of Saudi-Iranian regional rivalry and seems likely to exacerbate sectarian tensions between Lebanese Sunni and Shi'ite Muslims.

It also shatters a coalition government formed last year after years of political deadlock.

Hariri's coalition, which took office last year, grouped nearly all of Lebanon's main parties, including Hezbollah. It took office in a political deal that made Michel Aoun, a Hezbollah ally, president.

It was not immediately clear who might succeed Hariri, Lebanon's most influential Sunni politician.

Hariri, who is closely allied with Saudi Arabia, alleged in a televised broadcast on Saturday that Hezbollah was "directing weapons" at Yemenis, Syrians and Lebanese and said the Arab world would "cut off the hands that wickedly extend to it".

"We are living in a climate similar to the atmosphere that prevailed before the assassination of martyr Rafik al-Hariri. I have sensed what is being plotted covertly to target my life," Hariri said.

Rafik al-Hariri was killed in a 2005 Beirut bomb attack that pushed his son Saad into politics and set off years of turmoil.

In a statement read from an undisclosed location, Hariri said Hezbollah and Iran had brought Lebanon into the "eye of a storm" of international sanctions. He said Iran was sowing strife, destruction and ruin wherever it went and accused it of a "deep hatred for the Arab nation".

Aoun's office said Hariri had called him from "outside Lebanon" to inform him of his resignation.

Hariri flew to Saudi Arabia on Friday after a meeting in Beirut with Ali Akbar Velayati, the top adviser to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iranian officials denounced the move, noting that it had been made from outside Lebanon, while Saudi officials appeared to crow over it.

"Hariri's resignation was done with planning by Donald Trump, the president of America, and Mohammed bin Salman, the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, to destabilise the situation in Lebanon and the region," said Hussein Sheikh al-Islam, adviser to Iran's supreme leader, in remarks to a state broadcaster.

Saudi Arabia's influential Gulf Affairs Minister Thamer al-Sabhan, who met Hariri in Riyadh this week, echoed the language of the Lebanese politician saying in a tweet: "The hands of treachery and aggression must be cut off."