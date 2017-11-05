Josh Mansour is expecting plenty of stick if he plays against Lebanon next week. (AAP)

Josh Mansour is bracing for a torrid atmosphere should he play in Australia's next World Cup match against Lebanon, eight years after playing for them.

Kangaroos winger Josh Mansour expects plenty of banter to come his way should he get selected to face Lebanon next Saturday.

Mansour capped off a memorable week on Friday when he returned to the Australia side in their win over France, almost one year after tearing his ACL during the 2016 Four Nations.

It also came less than 24 hours after the birth of his first child.

"It was a massive week. Just reflecting on the last 12 months, I'm very lucky and fortunate to be back in this squad," he said.

"You don't get many opportunities to represent your country in the green and gold.

"I'm definitely lucky to be here. It's a privilege and I'm relishing every opportunity."

However, Mansour's emotional season is set to hit another wave with possible selection to take on the country of his father's birth in Sydney.

Mansour played three Tests for the Cedars in 2009, which included current Lebanon squad members Travis Robinson, Jamie Clark, Ahmad Ellaz and Nick Kassis.

Then-coach John Elias also remains part of the team's coaching staff.

"If I get the opportunity, it'll definitely be mixed emotions," Mansour said.

"I played for Lebanon in 2009 and made a lot of good memories and a lot of mates.

"Obviously being of Lebanese heritage, hopefully I can get my family on my side."

Having also initially rejected overtures to represent Lebanon during the World Cup, he is already anticipating to cop plenty of flak from both in the stands and on the field.

"Being on the sideline as a winger, you hear a lot of strange things coming from the crowd. No doubt there'll be a lot of stick thrown my way," he said.

"The Lebanese community are a very passionate people and I'm sure they'll be down there jeering me, not cheering me.

"Whatever the case is, hopefully we see a packed stadium and see all the supporters out there. It'll be great to see."