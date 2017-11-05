Transgender footballer Hannah Mouncey, who was ruled ineligible for the AFL Women's draft, believes administrators were worried she'd get stronger.

Transgender footballer Hannah Mouncey believes the AFL were scared she'd get stronger if recruited to play in the women's competition.

The 28-year-old was barred by the league from this year's draft less than 24 hours before it was held in Melbourne.

Mouncey believes the issue that prevented her recruitment was she would put an extra 15kg on to her 190cm, 100kg frame if she started training with a team.

"I think the biggest issue is not necessarily that I'm too big or too strong now," she told Nine Network's 60 Minutes program.

"It's more, 'OK, you're already big, you're already strong, whatever. But what if you were to get into that elite training environment and they were to build you up, put on an extra 15 kilos and you just push everyone aside.'

"But physiologically, that's just not going to happen."

Mouncey takes four pills a day, oestrogen and anti-androgen, and says she has fully transitioned.

A former Australian men's handball player, Mouncey began gender transition in 2015 and is allowed to play in the Canberra local league.

She's been told she may nominate for future AFLW drafts.