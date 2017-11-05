Early season NBL pacesetters and perennial forces Perth and New Zealand will meet each other in three of their next four games.

Star-studded Melbourne United (4-3) forced their way back into the contenders conversation by snapping a three-match losing streak and recording two big home wins, but it's the Breakers (6-1) and Wildcats (5-1), leading the way.

The Breakers made it six straight wins with a couple of narrow victories in round five.

They squeezed out a 92-88 home win over Adelaide and followed up with a 73-70 away victory over Cairns, who had won the last five tussles between the two clubs.

In an amazing climax, guard Edgar Sosa hit a game-winning three-pointer with four seconds to go, but Taipans captain Cam Gliddon nailed a three-quarter court prayer with 0.1 second left.

However, Gliddon's miracle shot was ruled too late, as NBL rules stipulate a shot under 0.3 seconds cannot be a catch and shoot.

It came after Gliddon had made just one of his 10 shots during the game.

The defending champion Wildcats, who have played five of their first six games at home, continued their sizzling form on their own court with a thumping 93-69 rout of Sydney, who have lost 15 in a row in Perth.

"We know (the draw) is going to come back and balance itself out, so we've just got to take advantage of those things," Wildcats' coach Trevor Gleeson told AAP on Sunday.

The Breakers and Wildcats have had a duopoly of the competition this decade, each winning four of the last eight titles.

They play each other twice next week, with the Breakers hosting on Thursday and the Wildcats three days later.

Both play Brisbane the following week before clashing again in Auckland on the first day of December.

"That game last night (Saturday) against Cairns was a big shot in the arm for them, so it will be a good challenge for us early in the season," Gleeson said.

"We have the utmost respect for New Zealand. It doesn't matter where we are on the ladder, its always a great battle."

Gleeson will check on veteran big man Matthew Knight, who missed the Kings match after getting an accidental elbow to the head at training last Monday.

Resurgent Melbourne clobbered Cairns 87-55 and overturned a 14-point second quarter deficit to smash Adelaide 101-84

Adelaide coach Joey Wright was ejected in the third quarter after copping two technical fouls and surprisingly gave Boomers' guard Nathan Sobey little court time in the first half.

Illawarra notched their second victory this season over Brisbane, posting a 112-81 pounding of the Bullets on the Queensland club's court.

The Hawks remain the only team Brisbane have not beaten since returning to the NBL last season.