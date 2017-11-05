NSW keeper Peter Nevill is one of the Ashes hopefuls on show in Shield matches across Australia. (AAP)

Test hopeful Peter Nevill blew an opportunity to press his Ashes selection case when he was dismissed early in a rain-affected morning Sheffield Shield session against Western Australia.

Just 25 minutes of play and 10 runs were possible in what was meant to be an extended first session at Sydney's Hurstville Oval on Sunday, before rain set in with the Blues at 8-262.

However it was enough time for Nevill to be caught behind off just his third ball on the second day, failing to add to his overnight score of 32 when he tried to drive a Jhye Richardson (3-45) outswinger.

Nevill's score trumped rival wicketkeeper Matthew Wade's nine in Hobart on Saturday, but fell short of possible bolter Alex Carey's 36 for South Australia this weekend.

It also meant he became the third Blues Ashes hopeful to make a start but fail to go on with it in difficult conditions.

Kurtis Patterson looked set on 36 on the opening day, but checked a pull shot from Richardson (2-43) to mid-wicket.

Daniel Hughes suffered a similar fate when he too tried to pull Richardson but skied the ball to square leg, after he had hit five boundaries in his 25.

Outsider Nic Maddinson was also out for 16 on Saturday when he played on trying to leave Simon Mackin (3-60).

WA's hopefuls for the No.6 spot, Shaun Marsh and Hilton Cartwright, will have to deal with Australia's expected first-choice bowling line-up of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon when they start their innings.