A British journalist reported Sir Michael Fallon to Downing Street for attempting to lunge at and kiss her, it has emerged.

Jane Merrick alleged that the former UK defence secretary tried to kiss her on the lips after a lunch in 2003.

The Observer reported that a call to No 10 from Merrick helped pave the way to the Cabinet minister's sudden departure from his role this week.

She said she decided to formally complain after seeing similar allegations come to light, the newspaper said.

Writing about the encounter, which took place when she was a 29-year-old junior political reporter at the Daily Mail, Merrick said: "I felt humiliated, ashamed.

"Was I even guilty that maybe I had led him on in some way by drinking with him? After years of having a drink with so many other MPs who have not acted inappropriately towards me, I now know I was not."

The journalist had previously written about the alleged incident, but chose not to name Fallon.

Her allegations come as the sexual harassment scandal engulfing Westminster shows little sign of abating.

Labour's Harriet Harman hit back at claims that a witch hunt against politicians was under way.

The former deputy party leader told the BBC: "There are a lot of men saying this has been totally blown out of all proportion, this a witch hunt. No, it's not a witch hunt, it's long overdue."