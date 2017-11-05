Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced funding to improve the M1 on the Gold Coast. (AAP)

Queensland Premeir Annastacia Palaszczuk has detailed a plan to ease congestion on the M1 highway on the Gold Coast if returned to power.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has revealed plans to upgrade the M1 between Brisbane and the state's southern border, a day after rival Tim Nicholls announced a new motorway to ease congestion.

Ms Palaszczuk on Sunday committed $206 million to upgrade the highway between Varsity Lakes and Tugun.

A further $25 million would go towards upgrading the Oxenford interchange and $16 million to develop a business case for future upgrades between Eight Mile Plains and Logan Motorway, she said.

"Only a Labor government will continue to take the fight to Canberra to secure a fair share of funding for the M1," she said in a statement.

Mr Nicholls on Saturday announced Gold Coast commuters would get a new motorway to take pressure off the notoriously busy road.

He committed to splitting the cost with the federal government of a $500 million four-lane arterial between Nerang and Stapylton to run parallel to the existing M1.

In its response Labor said the former treasurer had miscalculated the figures, and the project would actually cost $2.4 billion.

"He's making up some of the facts, he doesn't have a business case, he doesn't know the cost," Ms Palaszczuk said on Saturday.

Mr Nicholls said Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and federal Urban Infrastructure Minister Paul Fletcher backed the project.

He said the estimated $14 million per kilometre pricetag was based on the costings by the southeast Queensland regional council of mayors.

The LNP claims its construction would also support more than 1500 local jobs and take 60,000 vehicles off the M1.

Mr Nicholls said the state government owned some of the land along the planned route, but property would have to be acquired from a "range" of people.