Richard Dreyfuss's son, actor Harry Dreyfuss, has come forward with allegations that Kevin Spacey groped him while he was at Spacey's apartment with his father.

According to Dreyfuss's account for Buzzfeed News, his father was working on the play Complicit at London's Old Vic Theatre, where Spacey was artistic director, and the two Dreyfusses had gone to Spacey's apartment to run lines.

Harry Dreyfuss sais he was sitting next to Spacey on a couch when Spacey "put his hand on my thigh".

"He was an adult man, a hero of mine, my dad's boss, none of which were categories on my radar for sexual interactions. Besides, I thought, Surely he can't be coming on to me like this right in front of my dad. But his hand stayed there."

Dreyfuss said he moved away twice but was followed by Spacey who again placed his hand on his thigh.

According to Dreyfuss, his father didn't notice the interaction because he was too engrossed with his script.

"Over the course of about 20 seconds, centimetre by centimetre, Kevin crawled his hand from my thigh over toward my crotch. My mind went blank. Suddenly, he had completed his journey and now he had all of me in his hand. I stopped reading the script and my eyes went wide. I lifted up my head and faced him. Looking into his eyes, I gave the most meagre shake of my head that I could manage."

Dreyfuss said he didn't take more drastic action when he was allegedly groped because he thought he was protecting his dad's career and protecting any future prospects of working with Spacey.

Since actor Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of behaving inappropriately towards him, multiple men have come forward alleging Spacey had behaved inappropriately.

"In retrospect, what disgusts me about Kevin was how safe he did feel. He knew he could fondle me in a room with my father and that I wouldn't say a word. He knew I wouldn't have had the guts. And I didn't."

House of Cards, which Spacey stars in, will end with its sixth season, and Netflix recently announced Spacey will not participate in the season.

Netflix also won't release a Gore Vidal biopic that was set to star the actor. Scotland Yard has also launched an investigation into an alleged incident of sexual assault by Spacey.