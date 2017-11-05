Liverpool piled further misery on West Ham United with a 4-1 rout at the London Stadium on Saturday to move back into sixth spot in the Premier League and leave the Londoners hovering above the drop zone.

For the second home game in a row West Ham were booed off after their brittle confidence was ruthlessly exposed by a lightning fast Liverpool frontline.

Egyptian Mohamed Salah scored twice for the visitors, taking his league tally to seven this season, while Joel Matip and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain were also on target for Liverpool.

Manuel Lanzini struck in vain for woeful West Ham.

"Our counter-attacking was pretty perfect, we had some wonderful play," Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp, who was boosted by the return of Sadio Mane after a month out, said.

"The result feels good. We changed our approach, it was a counter-attacking lineup to use our speed from the deep."

That approach was typified by Liverpool's first goal.

West Ham earned a corner, but 13 seconds after they took it the ball was in their net at the other end.

Salah stole the ball and flicked it to Mane who burned across the ground before feeding Salah to fire past Joe Hart.

Two minutes later it was 2-0 as Salah's corner almost forced Mark Noble into an own goal and when Hart pushed the ball out, Matip was on hand to prod in the rebound.

West Ham had actually started okay and Lanzini struck the post when it was 0-0. Some of their fans left after Liverpool's second goal, however, fearful of what was to come.

Former Liverpool striker Andy Carroll came on at halftime for West Ham and for a while the hosts improved.

When Lanzini halved the deficit at the far post there was hope but 55 seconds later Oxlade-Chamberlain scored at the second attempt. Salah drove home his side's fourth with 15 minutes left, by which time thousands of West Ham fans had long gone.

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic cut a lonely figure in his technical area and the pressure is on the Croat whose side look destined for a long, hard winter.

"I have to talk to the chairman, we are going to discuss this defeat," Bilic said. "It's not the first one, it's the second in a row at home.

"It's a very difficult situation for me."

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Toby Davis)