Scotland captain Danny Brough is among three players axed from their Rugby League World Cup squad. (AAP)

Scotland have axed three players, including their captain Danny Brough, from their Rugby League World Cup squad for misconduct.

Scotland captain Danny Brough is among three players axed from their Rugby League World Cup squad for misconduct.

Brough, along with Sam Brooks and Johnny Walker, have been forced to remain in Christchurch on Sunday, while the rest of the squad board a flight to Cairns for their last pool game against Samoa.

The incident caps off a disastrous opening fortnight to the tournament for Scotland, who were beaten 50-4 by Tonga last week before being flogged 74-6 by New Zealand on Saturday night.

"We expect everyone involved in Scotland Rugby League to adhere to the highest standards of behaviour," Scotland Rugby League chairman Keith Hogg said.

"We fully support the code of conduct that is in place for everyone who is involved in the 2017 World Cup.

"We all understand our responsibilities to the game and we must respect the sport and everyone who is involved in it at all times.

"Unfortunately, these three players have not adhered to those standards and those values and will be leaving early from a tournament that it is a privilege for us to be involved in."

The matter comes just a week after Italy's James Tedesco and Shannon Wakeman found themselves investigated by the tournament's integrity unit for an incident in a Cairns nightspot.

Wakeman is reported to have king-hit the NSW State of Origin star following the team's first-round loss to Ireland.

Meanwhile Scotland's latest indiscretion will likely close the curtain on an illustrious World Cup career for Brough.

The 34-year-old playmaker has played 13 Tests for Scotland and was the English Super League's Man of Steel in 2013.