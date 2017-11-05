Test hopeful Peter Nevill will be hoping to add to his 32 not out against WA on Sunday. (AAP)

Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell and Hilton Cartwright have the best chances to heed Steve Smith's call and make an "irresistible" push for Australia's No.6 position on Sunday.

The list of candidates for the most contentious spot in Australia's line-up for the first Ashes Test continues to grow, with up to a dozen names being thrown into the ring for selection.

With just one Sheffield Shield round remaining before the first Test on November 23, no player has yet demanded their spot in the team.

Something Australia's captain would like to see change fast.

"We've obviously got this week and next game as well," Smith said.

"It would be good if someone can just really jump out of the pack and make it irresistible to select them."

Marsh and Cartwright will have no better chance to impress selectors than against the star-studded NSW line up on Sunday for Western Australia.

With the Warriors expected to bat early on day two, the pair can make a statement against the Blues' Test bowling line up on Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon and Josh Hazlewood in Sydney.

As well as vying for the No.6 position, Marsh could also apply more pressure on incumbent opener Matt Renshaw with a big score, after the Queenslander failed again against Tasmania in Hobart on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Maxwell will bat at No.3 for Victoria when they have their chance at the wicket against South Australia at the MCG.

A member of Australia's Test team since the tour of India in March, Maxwell is yet to play a Test in Australia and hasn't scored above 20 in his past six short or long-form innings.

Not that his competitors are doing much to secure their spots.

Daniel Hughes, Nic Maddinson and Kurtis Patterson all failed to pass 50 for NSW on Saturday, despite making starts in front of national selector Mark Waugh.

Travis Head was the most impressive of the candidates on the opening day of the second round of the Shield, hitting 67 for the Redbacks, while Jake Lehmann made himself an unlikely outside chance as he belted 103 from 115 balls.

In the other major selection headache, Peter Nevill can stake his claim for the wicket-keeping role on Sunday after he went to stumps on day one at 32 not out for NSW.

After Matt Wade's woes with the bat continued for Tasmania, Nevill was patient alongside the Blues' lower order and rescued them from 6-166 to 7-252 at stumps to push his chances.

Potential bolter Alex Carey blew a chances to press his case when he was caught shortly before stumps on Saturday, slashing at a Scott Bolton delivery for a patient 36.