Defending WNBL champions and early season leaders Sydney University expect to have star forward Asia Taylor available for next week, despite her suffering a shoulder knock.

Taylor starred in the Flames' two round five wins over struggling Canberra but was felled in the closing seconds of Saturday's game.

The American has been arguably the league's best player this season, averaging 20 points and a tick under 10 rebounds a game, placing her in the top five of both those categories.

She had 18 points and 10 rebounds in the 81-62 home win on the Thursday and tallied her season high 29 points in the 81-72 road victory two days later.

Flames coach Cheryl Chambers said on Sunday Taylor didn't require a scan and was being checked by the club's physio.

"She's a bit sore, but we think she's okay," Chambers told AAP.

"My gut feeling is I think she'll be fine."

Battling Canberra have lost seven straight after winning their first two games, but still gave Sydney plenty to consider.

"It shows a few things that we need to work on, they pressured us and we need to work on our pressure releases and some defensive things," Chambers said.

Sydney (6-2) rose above Adelaide (5-2), whose four-match win streak ended with an 83-81 overtime home loss to Dandenong, who recovered from a 17-point third quarter deficit.

The Rangers (4-3), who have won four of their past five, moved above Melbourne (4-4), who crashed 71-66 at Bendigo (2-5).

"Bendigo played a really good first half, we thought our second half was good, but we didn't quite recover the margin," Boomers coach Guy Molloy said of his team's 14-point halftime deficit.

Star centre Liz Cambage fouled out of the game, as Melbourne suffered a third-straight loss prior to meeting Dandenong in the final match of the round on Monday.

"It's a massive game and we're hoping for a league record in terms of crowd," Molloy said.

Bendigo's win snapped their three-match losing streak and lifted them off the bottom ahead of Canberra.

Perth logged back-to-back victories for the first time this season and made it three wins from their past four games with an 87-68 home conquest of Townsville.

Alice Kunek hit a season-high of 25 for Perth.