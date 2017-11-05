US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania leave Hawaii for Japan to begin his Asian tour. (AAP)

US President Donald Trump is heading to Japan on the first stop of his five-nation tour of Asia, looking to present a united front with the Japanese against North Korea as tensions run high over Pyongyang's nuclear and missile tests.

Trump departed Hawaii for Japan aboard Air Force One shortly before 7.27am Hawaiian time (0427 AEDT Sunday).

Trump, who is on a 12-day trip, is to speak to US and Japanese forces at Yokota air base shortly after arriving in Japan on Sunday and looks to stress the importance of the alliance to regional security.

Ballistic missile tests by North Korea and its sixth and largest nuclear test, in defiance of UN Security Council resolutions, have exacerbated the most critical international challenge of Trump's presidency.

Aerial drills conducted over South Korea by two US strategic bombers have raised tensions in recent days.

In a display of golf diplomacy, Trump is to play a round of golf with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. The two leaders also played together in Florida earlier this year.

Trump will also pay a state call on the imperial family at Akasaka Palace during his visit. Abe and Trump will meet families of Japanese citizens abducted by North Korea.

Joined by his wife Melania on part of the trip, Trump's tour of Asia is the longest by an American president since George HW Bush in 1992. Besides Japan, he will visit South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines.

Trump extended the trip by a day on Friday when he agreed to participate in a summit of East Asian nations in Manila.

His trip got off to a colourful start in Hawaii. He was taken by boat out to the USS Arizona Memorial, the site of the WWII ship sunk by Japan in the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941.

The Trumps tossed white flower petals into the waters at the memorial in honour of those who died at Pearl Harbor.