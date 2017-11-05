Victoria have ripped through South Australia's tailenders on day two of their Sheffield Shield clash at the MCG, to bowl out the Redbacks for 322.

South Australia have been bowled out for 322 after Victoria made short work of the Redbacks' tail in the first session on day two of their Sheffield Shield clash.

The visitors resumed at 6-291, with a quickfire 103 from Jake Lehmann the highlight of the first day's action, but Tom Cooper (70 not out) was the only batsman to offer any resistance on Sunday at the MCG.

Victorian quick Scott Boland (4-71) got the important breakthrough when he bowled Joe Mennie for 18, before Fawad Ahmed claimed the final three wickets to finish with figures of 3-82.