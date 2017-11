Collingwood AFL forward Jamie Elliott was reportedly arrested at the weekend for public drunkenness and urinating into a bin.

A Victoria Police spokeswoman wouldn't name the player, but said a 25-year-old Richmond man was arrested for being drunk in North Melbourne about 4.50am on Sunday morning after being seen urinating into a bin on Victoria Street.

He was fined $634 for being drunk in a public place.

Collingwood Football Club has been contacted for comment.