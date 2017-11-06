Fast bowler Jimmy Anderson says he wouldn't refuse any offer to become the next vice-captain of the English cricket team.

Jimmy Anderson says he's open to offers to become the next vice-captain of England's Test team.

But the strike bowler says being Joe Root's deputy for the looming Ashes series against Australia isn't at the forefront of his mind.

With incumbent vice-captain Ben Stokes unlikely to feature in the Ashes because of his recent punch-up in England, the tourists are pondering who can best support captain Root.

Former skipper Alastair Cook is unlikely to be considered leaving Anderson and fellow fast bowler Stuart Broad as prime candidates.

"Not something I have really thought about to be honest," Anderson told reporters in Adelaide on Monday.

"My responsibility as a senior player now is to bring experience to the group - myself, Alastair and Stuart Broad all bring experience.

"There's a lot of players on this tour that have not played in an Ashes series before, not toured Australia before, so our job is to try and help out as best we can."

Stokes is not expected to play in the five-Test series against Australia as English police, and the nation's cricket board, investigate his role in a brawl.

The allrounder was arrested in September on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm in a fight with two men outside a Bristol nightclub, but has not been charged.

Anderson said he considered himself a leader of the England team, regardless of who was named vice-captain.

"Especially with the young bowlers coming in, I try and help out where I can," he said

"And on the field also I think it's very important that Joe has got people that he can rely on.

"Myself and Stuart try and lead the bowling attack, Alastair has obviously been captain in the past, and with Joe as captain we have got a nice leadership group there."