Young American Patrick Cantlay has claimed his maiden PGA Tour win in Las Vegas, triumphing in a playoff.

Patrick Cantlay has taken his impressive return from the injury wilderness to a new level with a playoff victory in the US PGA Tour event in Las Vegas.

The 25-year-old American beat Germany's Alex Cejka and South Korea's Whee Kim at the second extra hole to claim his maiden title.

The win capped a remarkable comeback for former college star Cantlay.

Largely out of golf since 2013 following a severe back injury, he returned last season and didn't miss a cut as he qualified for the season-ending Tour Championship while playing only 12 events.

Cantlay bogeyed the final two holes of regulation but still carded a five-under 67 to get in at nine-under 275 at windy TPC Summerlin, tying with Cejka, who had birdied the 18th with an 18-footer for 63, and Whee, who bogeyed 18 for a 66.

At the second playoff hole he hit from behind a tree then got up-and-down for par from off the back of the 18th green to win, earning $US1,224,000, a two-year PGA Tour exemption and a spot in the Masters.

Fellow Americans Patton Kizzire (64), J.T. Poston (66) and Chesson Hadley (68) finished a stroke out of the playoff.

Australia's Aaron Baddeley shot a 68 to be tied 10th, three shots outside the playoff while defending champion Rod Pampling (69) tied 47th at Geoff Ogilvy (71) was tied 75th.