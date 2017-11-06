Matt Knight has called time on a successful NBL career due to the effect of head knocks. (AAP)

Long-serving Perth Wildcats forward Matt Knight has called an immediate end to his NBL career after another head knock.

Perth Wildcats veteran and three-time NBL championship winner Matt Knight has brought an early end to his career due to concussion.

The 32-year-old, who has a long history of head injuries, was set to retire at the end of the season but has fast-tracked those plans after another knock last week at training.

"Right now, what's more important is my long term well-being," the 236-game big man said on Monday.

"I have the opportunity to retire now while I am still healthy, and when I sat down to think it through it became pretty obvious that this was the right time for me to leave the game."

Knight was ruled out of last Friday's clash with the Sydney Kings after being hit in the head by an elbow during the week, having already been struck in the face twice in games this season.

Concerns around his well-being can be traced back to 2011 when he was carried from the court unconscious after his head was slammed in a fall during a game.

In 2014, he suffered two bouts of concussion in quick succession, and missed part of last season's finals series win over Illawarra due to a head knock.

Knight, who has also battled shoulder problems in recent seasons, almost retired at the end of last season over fears for his health.

He won NBL championships in 2014, 2016 and 2017 and will end his career with averages of 11.9 points and seven rebounds per game.

"Not everyone gets to win a championship," Knight said.

"Winning the first was amazing. Winning two more is unbelievable. I'm very lucky."