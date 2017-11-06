Key moments from day nine of the campaign for the November 25 Queensland election.

WHERE THE LEADERS CAMPAIGNED:

* Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk: kicked off day nine of the campaign in Mackay, before she made her way by plane to Toowoomba.

* Opposition Leader Tim Nicholls: spent most of the day north of Brisbane stopping off at Pine Rivers and Caboolture, before returning to the Queensland capital.

--

WHAT LABOR TALKED ABOUT:

* Ms Palaszczuk unveiled Labor's plan to future-proof the Bruce Highway if re-elected, by putting an initial $175 million into a trust and $200 million every year after that.

She also faced a third day of questions about her decision to veto any taxpayer loan to Adani because of a perceived conflict of interest involving her partner Shaun Drabsch's work at PricewaterhouseCoopers.

"It's about delivering a 1700km world-class highway that's resistant to cyclones and floods so we can better protect local communities, keep our state moving in times of disaster, and cut repair and restoration bills into the future." - Annastacia Palaszczuk

--

WHAT THE LNP TALKED ABOUT:

* Mr Nicholls continued to spruik his plan to reduce electricity prices across the southeast, today focusing on the benefits to small businesses.

He also criticised One Nation over its lack of comprehensive policies and urged voters to remember they couldn't vote for Pauline Hanson.

"People should realise that Pauline Hanson is not running here in Queensland, it's Steve Dickson and they need to look at the candidates in their seats and what they're really offering." - Tim Nicholls

--

WHAT MADE NEWS:

* Senator Pauline Hanson said One Nation would preference Katter's Australian Party ahead of Labor and the LNP. She also said she thought her party would win more seats than the 11 it secured at the height of its popularity in 1998.

* Rockhampton mayor Margaret Strelow announced she would run as an independent, just weeks after losing the Labor pre-selection despite being endorsed by the premier.

* Mr Nicholls said Ms Palaszczuk was driving regional voters "nuts" with her mixed messages about the Adani coal mine. "Does she support 10,000 jobs for Queenslanders (flowing from the mine) or is it all about her own job?" he asked.