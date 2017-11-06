Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz and Rams rookie Jared Goff both threw four touchdown passes to guide their NFL teams to wins.

Carson Wentz threw four touchdown passes as the Philadelphia Eagles won their seventh consecutive NFL game by routing the Denver Broncos 51-23.

The Eagles improved their league-best record to 8-1.

Wentz tossed at least three touchdown passes for the fourth time in the past five games to become the youngest player to throw at least 23 touchdown passes through nine games since Dan Marino in 1984.

Denver started Brock Osweiler rather than Trevor Siemian at quarterback but the change provided little momentum as they slipped to 3-5.

The New York Giants crashed to their seventh defeat in eight matches as they were ruthlessly dispatched 51-17 by the Los Angeles Rams, with Jared Goff registering a career-best four touchdown throws.

Cam Newton's nine carries brought 86 yards and a touchdown as the Carolina Panthers hit back from an early deficit to defeat the Atlanta Falcons 20-17.

Victory takes the Panthers to six wins and three defeats, while Atlanta slip to their fourth defeat in eight matches.

Cincinnati wide receiver AJ Green and Jacksonville cornerback Jalen Ramsey were both ejected for fighting in the Jaguars' 23-7 win over the Bengals.

Green reacted to being shoved by putting Ramsey in a chokehold and then extraordinarily punched his rival while he was on the ground, leading to a melee as players from both sides came storming to the controversy.

Matters also turned ugly in the Tampa Bay-New Orleans clash, one in which the Saints prevailed 30-10 as they extended their winning streak to six matches.

Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans clattered into Marshon Lattimore from behind and then pounced on the prone Saints cornerback on the touchline although the pair were quickly separated.

The Indianapolis Colts snapped a three-game losing run by beating the Houston Texans 20-14 and the the Tennessee Titans edged out the Baltimore Ravens 23-20.