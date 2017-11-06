The men's title went to Kenyan Geoffrey Kamworor, who held off countryman Wilson Kipsang.

Flanagan, who had never won a major marathon, clocked an unofficial two hours, 26 minutes 53 seconds for a stunning victory at the age of 36.

Keitany struggled home in 2:27:54 with Ethiopia's

Mamitu Daska third in 2:28:08.

Kamworor finished in an unofficial 2:10.53 with Kipsang three seconds behind.

The race was run under heightened security with thousands of police on duty days after a truck-ramming attack killed eight in what authorities described as a terrorist act.

(Reporting by Gene Cherry in Salvo, North Carolina)