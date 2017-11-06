Flanagan, who had never won a major marathon, clocked an unofficial two hours, 26 minutes 53 seconds for a stunning victory at the age of 36.
Keitany struggled home in 2:27:54 with Ethiopia's
Mamitu Daska third in 2:28:08.
Kamworor finished in an unofficial 2:10.53 with Kipsang three seconds behind.
The race was run under heightened security with thousands of police on duty days after a truck-ramming attack killed eight in what authorities described as a terrorist act.
