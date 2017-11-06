Australian track cyclist Matthew Glaetzer has won gold in the sprint at the World Cup event in Poland.

Matthew Glaetzer has completed a successful track cycling World Cup leg in Poland for Australia by claiming a gold medal in the men's sprint.

The 25-year-old beat local hope Mateusz Rudyk twice to win Sunday's final and claim the fourth World Cup sprint title of his career.

Glaetzer's effort was Australia's second gold in Pruszkow after Cameron Meyer and Callum Scotson took out the madison a day earlier.

Stephanie Morton claimed her second medal of the event on Sunday with bronze in the women's keirin after snaring silver in the sprint.