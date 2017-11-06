Malcolm Turnbull's idea of self-disclosure on a register to tidy up the MP citizenship mess won't solve the problem, say the Greens.

The Australian Greens won't be supporting Malcolm Turnbull's plan for all members of parliament to declare whether they are dual citizens.

Greens leader Richard Di Natale said he would be pressing ahead next week with a proposal for a parliamentary committee to forensically scrutinise all MPs based on advice from citizenship experts.

"This is not the answer. All this does is kick the can down the road," Senator Di Natale told reporters in Canberra on Monday.

He said voluntary disclosure would not work, as the government had already engaged in a cover-up over the status of former Senate President Stephen Parry.

"What's the sanction if you don't do it properly? Being slapped with a piece of wet lettuce. That's what happens when MPs don't fill out their register of interests properly."

The Greens are also concerned the disclosure does not cover an MP's grandparents, which can in some cases make them dual citizens by descent.