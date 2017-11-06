Four ACT residents have been recognised for their contributions to the community ahead of the Australian of the Year Award national announcements next year.

An indigenous fashion entrepreneur has been awarded the ACT Australian of The Year.

Mark Dion Devow started a business called Darkies Design in 2010 which produces Aboriginal-themed clothing and merchandise.

He chose the name to reclaim a derogatory term and express pride in his Aboriginal culture and heritage.

The ACT Senior Australian of the Year gong went to Dr Graham Farquhar AO, a prominent biophysicist.

His work has helped reshape understanding about photosynthesis.

Zack Bryers is the Young ACT Australian of the Year.

He's been a homeless teenager, a soldier in Afghanistan, a gridiron player for Australia and is now a youth worker.

Drawing on his own experiences he now helps teens find temporary accommodation, attend court or hospital, overcome drug addictions or transform their lives after time in jail.

The ACT Local Hero prize was given to Suzanne Tunks.

Her daughter was born with congenital heart disease and died after nine months.

The family spent half her short life in hospital.

Ms Tunks set up the Stella Bella Little Stars Foundation which has raised more than $720,000 to provide support and financial assistance for families from food and petrol to chemist accounts and emergency accommodation.

The foursome was honoured at a ceremony on Monday night at the National Portrait Gallery in Canberra.

ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr presented the winner with glass trophies ANU School of Art students designed.

The national awards will be announced on Australia Day eve.