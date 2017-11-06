The number of job ads rose in October, with the number now sitting 12.5 per cent higher than where it was a year earlier.

Australian job advertisements have risen in October, lifting expectation that some upwards movements in long-stagnant wages may soon follow.

The latest ANZ survey of job ads shows the number of positions advertised in October was up 1.4 per cent month-on-month, and up 12.5 per cent from a year earlier, with improved business conditions and lower underemployment behind the trend.

ANZ head of Australian economics David Plank said despite a global absence of sustained growth in wages, the bank did expect "some upward pressure" on wages as demand for workers begins to increase.