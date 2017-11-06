Wallabies Samu Kerevi and Curtis Rona have caught Michael Cheika's eye against Japan with the coach facing some selection headaches ahead of the Wales Test.

Samu Kerevi's description of his job is pretty simple: run over people.

It worked a treat as recalled Wallabies centre Kerevi bulldozed his way to two tries in Australia's 63-30 thrashing of Japan last Saturday.

He'll aim for more of the same against Wales in Cardiff on Saturday if coach Michael Cheika retains the giant centre pairing with Tevita Kuridrani that landed five tries in total against Japan.

"My job is to run over people, so both me and Tevita wanted to do that to really get the boys going over the advantage line and create quick ball," Kerevi said.

"I know what my strengths are and that's what I'll play to and if it's ball carrying, it's ball carrying.

"It doesn't matter who's in front, we'll find a hole, we'll find a way."

Missing from the Wallabies starting side since some defensive issues were exposed in the opening Rugby Championship loss to New Zealand in Sydney, Kerevi appeared a man on a mission in his return.

He could continue to be a major beneficiary of Israel Folau's spring tour absence, with regular inside centre Kurtley Beale one of coach Michael Cheika's options to take over at fullback, along with Karmichael Hunt.

Cheika certainly liked what he saw against Japan.

"Obviously Kerevi, who hasn't been in the mix, did really well," said Cheika.

Five-eighth Bernard Foley, who missed the Japan game through illness, is set to return against Wales, as is halfback Will Genia (calf), while Cheika is eager to see Hunt (neck) spend some time at fullback on tour.

Lock Matt Philip became the 25th new Wallabies player in just 18 months and Cheika says there's likely to be more before the tour is over.

He's even keeping a close eye on NRC finals with a view of shipping in a player or two.

"Over the last couple of years we've genuinely gone on a campaign to try to improve the depth of the team in all positions," Cheika said.

"If we can find a few more gems in this tour ... there's some players in the squad who haven't played for Australia that I really like the look of."

Kerevi, who said he was leaner and fitter than he'd been in months, felt the red-hot competition among the backs was driving the standard.

"Everyone's going for a starting spot so that positive competition will only drive us to be better," the 24-year-old said.

Despite hard-running Welsh centres Jamie Roberts and Scott Williams being left out, Kerevi expected a much stiffer challenge than mounted by Japan and said the Wallabies would have to improve their defence.

"They've got a big backline and a strong forward pack, all the northern hemispheres have that physicality they bring in set piece and in game play.

"Defence is going to be key; making sure we get through that and our attack will just click together with whatever combination we have."