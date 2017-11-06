Jake Lehmann continued to press his case for Ashes selection while Matt Renshaw again struggled with the bat in the Sheffield Shield.

His dad famously had to wait an eternity for his baggy green but Jake Lehmann could be set to cap off a whirlwind rise through the ranks with a Test debut in the Ashes.

The son of Australian coach Darren Lehmann is certain to be in the mix for the vacant No.6 spot after falling just short of back-to-back centuries for South Australia in the Sheffield Shield.

After scoring an aggressive 103 in the first innings, Lehmann backed it up with a well-crafted 93 as SA went to stumps on day three with a 275-run lead over Victoria.

Australian captain Steve Smith called on the nation's Test hopefuls to make an "irresistible" case for selection in the penultimate Shield round before the first Test starting on November 23.

None of the No.6 contenders can claim to have done so better than Lehmann, whose 212 runs from four innings put him second behind Usman Khawaja (217) on the Shield runs tally.

Lehmann's father had to wait more than a decade between debuting for South Australia and making his first Test appearance, such was Australia's batting depth at the time.

The younger Lehmann made his first-class debut just two-and-a-half years ago.

Since then, he has built a first-class average of 41.60 which stands up well against the field of more established No.6 contenders led by Glenn Maxwell and Hilton Cartwright.

Redbacks teammate Callum Ferguson, who scored 140 not out and combined with Lehmann for a 212-run partnership on Monday, said the 25-year-old was destined for greater things.

"Jake's certainly thrown his hat in the ring," Ferguson said.

"He's made good runs in four-day cricket for a few years now, been really consistent along with Travis Head as well, so I dare say those two will be in the frame.

"I was really disappointed for him not to get the two hundreds but certainly he showed he's a high-quality batsman and he's certainly got a huge future."

With South Australia set to resume on Tuesday at 5-298, wicketkeeper Alex Carey (eight not out) will have another chance to press his claims for Ashes selection.

Incumbent glovesman Matthew Wade twice failed with the bat in Tasmania's loss to Queensland, while Peter Nevill was yet to get a second crack for NSW after making 32 in their first innings.

Opener Matt Renshaw was another Test incumbent who fell short in his quest for pre-Ashes runs.

The left-hander faced 109 balls for a laborious 19 in Queensland's second innings to go with previous scores of one, 17 and 16 in an underwhelming Shield campaign.