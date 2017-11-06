Test paceman Mitchell Starc has taken a hat-trick to help bowl WA out for 176 and give NSW a 94-run first innings lead at Sydney's Hurstville Oval.

Test paceman Mitchell Starc has continued his sizzling start to the Sheffield Shield season with a devastating yorker hat-trick for NSW against Western Australia at Sydney's Hurstville Oval on Monday.

The left-arm quick bowled Jason Behrendorff, trapped David Moody lbw and rattled No.11 Simon Mackin's stumps to end the Warriors' first innings at 176, a deficit of 94 runs.

It was perfect timing by Starc as rain and thunder lashed the ground shortly after the innings finished on day three and just before the scheduled lunch break of a session which started an hour late.

Starc finished with 4-56 off 20 overs after striking with his second ball of the day when he had Jonathan Wells caught behind.

He has taken 14 wickets in three Shield innings at an average of 12.5 after taking 10-119 against South Australia in Adelaide last week, when he claimed a career-best 8-73 in the second innings.

Fellow paceman Pat Cummins (2-31) chipped in by having Jhye Richardson caught behind and like Starc extracted plenty of bounce out of the wicket.

Spinner Nathan Lyon (1-39) also claimed a scalp trapping D'Arcy Short lbw, but the other member of the Blues' Test bowling quartet, Josh Hazlewood (3-24), didn't add to his three-wicket haul from Sunday.

WA opener Cameron Bancroft carried his bat for for a top score of 76, the highest score by a wicketkeeper in Shield cricket this season.