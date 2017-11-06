The Property Council says red tape is holding up the release of land for housing in Sydney. (AAP)

Council red tape, the high cost of connecting utilities and rezoning delays are preventing hundreds of thousands of homes from being built in Sydney.

Red tape is preventing developers from building hundreds of thousands of new homes on land in Sydney.

Research from the Property Council of Australia shows only 115,000 homes were built in the past five years, despite enough new land being released for 805,000 new dwellings, The Daily Telegraph reports on Monday.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian made housing affordability a top priority when she took the job in January, but council red tape, rezoning delays and the high cost of connecting water and electricity have been identified as problems delaying construction.