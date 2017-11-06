Bulldogs recruit Kieran Foran won't be involved in contact work until the new year after battling a series of injuries for the Warriors last NRL season.

Star Canterbury recruit Kieran Foran admits he is unlikely to be involved in any contact work until the new year as he rebuilds his battered body for his new NRL club.

Foran has been in rehabilitation at the Bulldogs for the best part of a month after battling quad, back and hamstring injuries during his stint with the Warriors last season.

"Pre-Christmas I won't be doing too much contact work. It'll be mainly strengthening my body back up and getting on top of those injuries I had," Foran said on Monday.