Explosives maker Orica's full-year profit is up 13 per cent to $386.2 million but its underlying profit has fallen one per cent as the company continues to face headwinds in its markets.

Revenue for the year to September 30 also slipped one per cent, to $5.04 billion.

Orica will pay an unfranked final dividend of 28 cents a share, one cent lower than the previous year's partially franked distribution.