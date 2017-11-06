Explosives maker Orica has lifted profit for year to September 30 by 13 per cent to $386.2 million. (AAP)

Explosives maker Orica has lifted profit for FY17 by 13 per cent to $386.2 million but underlying earnings have slipped.

Mining explosives maker Orica has posted full-year results in line with expectations but has maintained a cautious outlook amid challenging market conditions and rising costs.

Orica's full-year net profit of $386.2 million is up 13 per cent on last year's $342.8m.

But, excluding a one-off $41 million settlement with the Australian Taxation Office, profit from the sale of a business and expenses related to a Chile plant accident, all during the previous year, its underlying profit has fallen one per cent.

Revenue for the year to September 30 also slipped one per cent, to $5.04 billion.

The focus on core business and business improvement initiatives had helped stabilise profit despite challenges, chief executive Alberto Calderon said.

"While the mining sector has begun to recover and mine plans are beginning to normalise, the 2017 year continued to be challenging, with substantial headwinds across every region," he said.

These included increases in raw material costs, foreign exchange impacts and price resets, with customer contracts being renewed at the lower, current market prices.

Orica, whose fortunes are closely tied to the resources industry, has benefited somewhat from the partial recovery in prices of key commodities like iron ore, oil and coal.

The company said volumes in its largest business - Australia Pacific and Indonesia -grew by 10 per cent on the back of strong demand from Australian coal and iron ore miners.

Business improvement initiatives also delivered benefits of a net $127 million in the year, the company said.

Orica expects long-term mining plans of its customers to normalise in FY18, but says headwinds will extend into the new fiscal year, with an impact of between $60 million-65 million from contract rollovers and increased input costs from previously negotiated contracts.

The company will pay an unfranked final dividend of 28 cents a share, one cent lower than the previous year's partially franked distribution.

