Federal Resources Minister Matt Canavan says an investigation into a complex offshore web of financial dealings involving major global companies demonstrates the need to crack down on multinational tax avoidance.

The Australian arm of mining giant Glencore has, according to the so-called 'Paradise Papers', moved billions of dollars through Bermuda using cross-currency interest rate swaps to try and minimise its tax liabilities.

"It underlines and underscores why it is important to crack down on multinational tax avoidance," Senator Canavan told ABC radio on Monday.

"The general issues of transfer pricing and lending between related entities do also go to the need for international co-operation."

The Australian Taxation Office will analyse the trove of more than 13 million leaked documents covering hundreds of politicians, celebrities and companies around the globe.

"It is absolutely the case that companies operating here, making profits here, must pay tax here," Senator Canavan said.

An ATO spokeswoman said the office would examine the data as part of a wider investigation into complex tax structures.