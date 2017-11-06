South Australian small businesses face a tax hike if the state's budget bill is blocked in the upper house.

South Australian small businesses will be forced to pay an extra $9000 in payroll tax if the state's Budget Measures Bill is blocked by the upper house.

About 3000 small businesses have been charged a reduced rate since the start of the financial year on the assumption the budget would pass.

But if it doesn't, treasury will revert to charging the higher rate, Treasurer Tom Koutsantonis says.

"The Liberals will be delivering a tax increase of thousands of dollars to thousands of small businesses who have no doubt factored the current rate into their budgeting," he said in a statement on Monday.

Blocking the tax will also mean blocking stamp duty concessions, pre-construction grants for people buying apartments off the plan and a five-year land tax exemption, the treasurer said.

Jockeying over the bank levy will continue this week before state parliament sits again on November 14, the first opportunity for the upper house to consider the tax and the wider budget measures bill after rejecting it last week.