Tens of thousands of runners have taken to the streets of New York City amid heightened security at the 47th New York Marathon.

The race on the men's side will feature a tough field, including former world record holder Wilson Kipsang of Kenya, last year's winner Ghirmay Ghebreslassie of Eritrea and American Meb Keflezighi in what he has said will be his final race before retiring at age 42.

Among the women, returning champion Mary Keitany of Kenya is favoured after setting the world record in London in April. She will face still competition from Boston Marathon winner and fellow Kenyan Edna Kiplagat.

The race on Sunday comes just days after a terrorist attack in the city left eight people dead and police were promising an increased security presence for the event that draws thousands of spectators as well as racers.

Last year's race saw 51,394 finishers, setting a record for the world's largest marathon.