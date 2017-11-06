Six people have died in less than two days on Victorian roads, as police plead with motorists to take care during the Melbourne Cup public holiday.

A sixth person has died on Victoria's roads, shortly after a horror 24 hours prompted police to plead with motorists to take care.

The woman died in a single-vehicle crash at Reedy Creek about 1.30pm on Monday.

Two men who were also in the car were flown to Royal Melbourne Hospital in a stable condition and a woman in her 30s was flown to The Alfred Hospital in a stable condition.

The fatal crash happened soon after Victoria Police Assistant Commissioner Doug Fryer made a public plea for people to drive safely following a horror 24 hours on the state's roads.

Four people were killed on country roads on Sunday, while a 70-year-old Maffra woman died in hospital on Monday after one of the crashes at Newry.

"What I want is every Victorian to make a contract with themselves, make a contract to be here for Christmas," Mr Fryer said.

"Statistics will say we'll lose another 40 between now and New Year. That doesn't have to be the case."

The weekend carnage began early that morning when a 19-year-old man died in a ute rollover at Balmattum in Victoria's northeast.

There were multiple passengers in the tray of the ute and police are waiting to interview another 19-year-old man injured in the crash.

"We know that these young men were at the local hotel for some hours," Mr Fryer said.

"The crash happened at about two o'clock in the morning. We're certainly looking at whether drugs or alcohol was involved."

A 60-year-old motorcyclist died when he hit a kangaroo at Taradale later on Sunday morning, before a 72-year-old Maffra man was killed when his car collided with a ute at Newry. It was his 70-year-old passenger who died in hospital on Monday.

A fourth man, in his 30s, also died after falling from his motorbike at Towong that night.

Police are also hunting for the driver who left a 13-year-old cyclist for dead in Melbourne on Sunday.

"What sort of person hits a young girl and then doesn't render assistance?" Mr Fryer said, adding the driver faced serious charges when found.

Mr Fryer said police and drug and booze buses would be out in force in the city and across Victoria for Tuesday's Melbourne Cup holiday.